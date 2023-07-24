BBB Accredited Business
Ranking the Saints: #11 Michael Thomas

Michael Thomas agreed to a new 1-year contract this offseason.
Michael Thomas agreed to a new 1-year contract this offseason.
By Sean Fazende
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Coming in at No. 11 on our countdown is a man who’s presence is undeniable, but his availability has been unreliable.

There was a time where Michael Thomas would’ve been near the very top of this list, but injuries have taken its toll.

He’s missed 40 games over the last three seasons. Last year he played in three games, and proved he still had what it takes to be an elite receiver.

But after an injury in Carolina, Thomas was never seen on the field again in 2022.

At OTAs, Thomas made an appearance, doing work on the side with his new quarterback Derek Carr.

The pairing has the organization excited about what could be on the way for this offense.

But Thomas knows he has to stay healthy to even come close to reaching that potential.

