Saints kickoff training camp practices on Wednesday

By Garland Gillen
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints kickoff 2023 training camp on Wednesday morning at their facility.

In total, the Black and Gold will conduct 22 practices. Two of those will be with the L.A. Chargers in California, and another two will be at the Saints facility with the Houston Texans.

Seven of the training camp workouts will be open to the public. The first one is Friday, July 28.

The Saints have missed the postseason the last two years. The last time New Orleans missed the playoffs three years in a row, 2014-16.

Right now, the Saints are the favorites to win the NFC South, and possess an over/under win total of 9.5 games according to Caesars Sportsbook.

All three Saints preseason games can be seen on FOX 8. They hosts the Chiefs and Texans, and hit the road to matchup with the Chargers.

FOX 8 Sports will have comprehensive Saints coverage on Overtime (Tuesday), Training Camp Gameplan (Wednesday), Final Bet (Thursday), and Final Play (Sunday).

