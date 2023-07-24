Several cars vandalized in Riverwalk parking lot

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A series of car break-ins at the Riverwalk parking lot has visitors on edge.

Paul and Pam Nelson are in town for the Shania Twain concert scheduled for Monday night.

They planned an extended weekend stay at the Four Seasons hotel, but their factory-lifted GMC truck was too tall for the hotel garage and needed to be parked in the open lot a few blocks down.

The Nelsons checked on their truck Sunday morning to find they were victims of one of about 10 break-ins overnight.

They say they love visiting New Orleans, but something needs to be done about this crime trend.

“They made a report and gave us an incident number but they all really told us this is happening about one a week. So, we have to have a little better security for that when we come to visit,” Paul Nelson told Fox 8. “We just need to find a solution for New Orleans because we love coming here and we want to come back, but this definitely doesn’t make you want to.”

The Nelsons say they just purchased that truck about 6 months ago. They are in the process of fixing their window Sunday afternoon and plan to leave as scheduled after the concert.

