BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Southeastern baseball lands Texas Tech transfer Ryan Brome

The Katy, Texas native made the announcement on X, the social media network formerly known as...
The Katy, Texas native made the announcement on X, the social media network formerly known as Twitter, that he intends to play for the Lions after entering the transfer portal.(Texas Tech Athletics)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - It appears that the new era of Southeastern Louisiana baseball is set to begin with Texas Tech transfer Ryan Brome landing in Hammond, America.

The Katy, Texas native made the announcement on X, the social media network formerly known as Twitter, that he intends to play for the Lions after entering the transfer portal.

After two years in Lubbock, Brome started 7 games, appearing in 28 total, according to Texas Tech Athletics. He batted .286 as a freshman with 3 doubles, 5 runs scored, and five RBIs. He also posted a .486 on-base percentage and a .423 slugging percentage.

Southeastern is looking to return to elite prominence in the Southland Conference after they surprisingly fired Matt Riser, their most winningest coach in program history, back in May. Riser was replaced with Bobby Barbier, the former Northwestern State head coach, in June.

Riser has since taken the head coaching job at the University of Memphis.

RELATED COVERAGE

Southeastern Louisiana fires head baseball coach Matt Riser

REPORT: Former Demons’ Head coach Bobby Barbier takes the job at Southeastern

Southeastern pitcher Andrew Landry drafted by Yankees

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left, 48-year-old Nakie James Brown and 20-year-old Dustin Parrie Jr. were fatally shot...
Recently fired man kills 2 ex-coworkers, dies in shootout with deputies, sheriff says
The 'St. Bernard Swiftie,' Emma Jo Tassin, is taking home a special souvenir from the Era's...
‘St. Bernard Swiftie:’ 10-year-old fan picked out of 70,000+ by Taylor Swift for a special moment
Coyotes running rampant in a Westbank neighborhood prompt urgent calls for aggressive action to...
Coyotes chase man, kill chickens and dog on West Bank
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
Driver that killed siblings was 3 times over legal limit for alcohol, LSP says
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

Michael Thomas agreed to a new 1-year contract this offseason.
Ranking the Saints: #11 Michael Thomas
FOX 8 Sports analyst and former Saint Jermon Bushrod previews Saints training camp
FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2020, file photo, Los Angeles Chargers offensive guard Trai Turner (70)...
Saints hosting free agent Trai Turner, former Pro Bowl guard and NOLA native
Chris Olave is entering Year with the New Orleans Saints.
Ranking the Saints: #12 Chris Olave