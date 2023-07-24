Southeastern baseball lands Texas Tech transfer Ryan Brome

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - It appears that the new era of Southeastern Louisiana baseball is set to begin with Texas Tech transfer Ryan Brome landing in Hammond, America.

The Katy, Texas native made the announcement on X, the social media network formerly known as Twitter, that he intends to play for the Lions after entering the transfer portal.

Proud to announce I’ll be transferring to Southeastern Louisiana University to continue my athletic and academic career. Thank you to the staff at Texas Tech for everything and I wish y’all nothing but the best. #LionUp pic.twitter.com/yPkDKLdLC7 — Ryan Brome (@rbrome55) July 22, 2023

After two years in Lubbock, Brome started 7 games, appearing in 28 total, according to Texas Tech Athletics. He batted .286 as a freshman with 3 doubles, 5 runs scored, and five RBIs. He also posted a .486 on-base percentage and a .423 slugging percentage.

Southeastern is looking to return to elite prominence in the Southland Conference after they surprisingly fired Matt Riser, their most winningest coach in program history, back in May. Riser was replaced with Bobby Barbier, the former Northwestern State head coach, in June.

Riser has since taken the head coaching job at the University of Memphis.

