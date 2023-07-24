Storm chances decrease as heat builds this week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s the last week of July and we’re talking the doldrums of summer as it doesn’t get more rinse and repeat than this weather.

There won’t be much if any change between today’s forecast and the outlook for next weekend. Each day expect the heat and humidity to climb us into the middle 90s for highs. Meaning it will be hot. Now I do expect some downpours or storms to pop but the overall coverage looks to be 20% at best. The better chances for rain will be close to water near the coastline.

Again, not much will change in our weather pattern from now through next weekend.

The last week of July means August is near and the peak of hurricane season continues to inch closer. Although a few waves out there have shown signs of life in recent days, I still think we’re about 7-10 days away from the Atlantic becoming more favorable for activity. All that means is I see no tropical concerns out there for us for at least the next week.

