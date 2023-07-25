BBB Accredited Business
3-year-old Covington boy advances to National Mullet Championship finals

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 8:33 AM CDT
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - A Covington 3-year-old has advances to the final round of the national mullet championship.

READ MORE Covington boy born with heart condition competing in national mullet championship

Nash Carroll is a natural rock star that embodies that “business in the front and party in the back” spirit of the mullet hairstyle. Now, he’s cruised past the second round and has a shot at bringing the hardware back home as finalist in the National Mullet Championship.

Beyond his impressive locks, there’s a fighting spirit.

Nash was born with tricuspid atresia, a congenital heart defect that hinders a portion of the heart from fully forming. Shortly after birth, he experienced a stroke and underwent multiple medical procedures, including one open heart surgery. Despite these challenges, Nash’s resilient spirit shines through, and he lives life with boundless energy.

The next round of the competition starts August 7 and the votes start back at zero.

Voting for the second round of the National Mullet Championship ends Monday, with the winner receiving a prize of $5,000, which would go towards medical expenses. Donations from the contest benefit the Wounded Warrior Project. To vote, visit MulletChamp.com.

