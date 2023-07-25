BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Boy, 10, fires shot at officers called to scene after gunfire report, police say

Police respond to a shooting report at a Chicago home.
Police respond to a shooting report at a Chicago home.(Source: WLS/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — A 10-year-old boy fired a shot at Chicago police officers during a standoff with officers called to the scene after the youth opened fire inside a home, police said.

No one was injured in Monday’s shooting, and the boy was taken to a hospital for observation, police said.

Officers responded to a home in Chicago’s Beverly neighborhood about 11:20 a.m. after learning the boy had fired shots inside the residence and was experiencing “mental distress,” police said in a statement.

Chicago Police Deputy Chief Migdalia Bulnes told reporters at the scene that the boy stepped out onto a porch, pointed a gun at the officers and at his own head before he fired a single gunshot, sending officers ducking for cover.

Bulnes said officers tried to de-escalate the situation by firing bean bag rounds at the home without striking the boy, but “it was too quick for them to bring a negotiator out.” She said the boy went back inside the house before returning to the porch and pointing the gun at his head again.

Officers then fired a chemical at the porch, scaring the boy, who threw the gun down and was detained without incident and taken to a hospital for observation, Bulnes said.

She said that for officers the incident “really puts your training into perspective.”

“It’s a little bit more delicate because he’s 10 years old, and he’s in distress. And we know that. He’s a child, so that’s what’s in our mind when we have discussions of what’s the next step,” Bulnes said.

The boy’s grandfather, Thurston Daniels, told the Chicago Sun-Times that the youngster had lashed out when his mother asked him to clean up around the house, and he grabbed a gun from her purse. He said his grandson had previously thrown tantrums, but nothing that rose to the level of Monday’s shooting.

“He’s just a typical bad boy,” Daniels said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coyotes running rampant in a Westbank neighborhood prompt urgent calls for aggressive action to...
Coyotes chase man, kill chickens and dog on West Bank
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
Driver that killed siblings was 3 times over legal limit for alcohol, LSP says
From left, 48-year-old Nakie James Brown and 20-year-old Dustin Parrie Jr. were fatally shot...
Recently fired man kills 2 ex-coworkers, dies in shootout with deputies, sheriff says
New Orleans Mayor Cantrell appears to have violated a city ordinance by staying overnight in...
Zurik: Mayor Cantrell may have violated council ordinance with more overnight stays in Pontalba Apartment
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

Katie Ledecky of United States reacts after the women's 1500m freestyle finals at the World...
Katie Ledecky wins gold in 1,500 at the swimming worlds to tie mark set by Michael Phelps
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against...
Lebron James’ son had cardiac arrest during basketball practice, reports say
Travelers check in at the Spirit Airlines ticket counter at Manchester Boston Regional Airport,...
U.S. consumer confidence jumps to a two-year high as inflation eases
FILE - A U.S. MQ-9 drone is on display during an air show at Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan,...
Russian fighter jet fired flares at US drone over Syria and damaged it, US military says