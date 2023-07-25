Boyfriend arrested after missing woman found dead in Slidell last month

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - St. Tammany deputies say that the boyfriend of a woman found in Slidell last month has been arrested in connection to her death.

The remains of Billie Ann Blakely were discovered in a wooded area near Slidell two days after she was reported to be missing on June 26. Deputies say they were told she was last seen alive near Tyler Drive and Kisatchie Drive.

On Monday (July 24), the St. Tammany Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 59-year-old Vernon Kenneth Lee for second-degree murder.

“I applaud and thank the detectives who worked long hours, traveled to different states and interviewed numerous people to get the necessary evidence needed to make an arrest in this case and in the process bringing closure to Ms. Blakley’s family,” Sheriff Randy Smith said.

The St. Tammany sheriff’s office says that their investigators traveled as far as North Carolina, Alabama, and New Orleans gathering information and evidence related to the case. Lee has an established address in North Carolina, lives a transient lifestyle, and was known to stay with Blakley in the Slidell area.

