Bruce: Hot and dry here as the tropics are slowly coming to life

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Despite last weekend rains, we are back to a drier pattern as the lower humidity is ending as we feel hotter by mid week. In the tropics, late July right on que, a few waves with low end chances of development bear watching. For now there are no concerns for us.

Bruce: As we start to wrap up the end of July, the tropics right on que are slowly coming to life. Although there are 3 areas , there is a very low chance of development. Things can change fast so we will watch and keep you updated. pic.twitter.com/fipPWvqBvV — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) July 25, 2023

Back to our weather, we had a nice start to the week for much of the area with slightly lower dew points. That will carry over slightly into tonight but by the end of the week, the summer humidity will be back. Temperatures will be in the mid-90s through the weekend.

A ridge of high pressure will build over us by the weekend bringing even hotter temperatures near records. Rain chances remain low through the end of the week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.