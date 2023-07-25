BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

City Council blasts Cantrell administration’s handling of NOPD retirement fund crisis

By Natasha Robin
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans City Council members expressed frustration Tuesday (July 25) about only recently finding out the city is facing ballooning fines from the police retirement system MPERS, because of a drastic drop in the number of NOPD officers.

“I’ll be candid. That money (to pay fines) is not coming from anywhere else but NOPD,” councilman J.P. Morrell said.

The city owes the pension fund $38 million over the next 15 years. Fines currently stand at $50,000 per month after the attrition of the police force, but that increases to $214,000 per month next year if manpower numbers don’t increase.

“If we know a train is coming down the track, we should have been at the table to try to find a solution,” councilman Joe Giarrusso said.

Council members told City of New Orleans CAO Gilbert Montano they don’t understand why the city didn’t notify the council or try to mitigate the problem sooner.

“From what I understand with MPERS, they had been warning the city about this for a couple of years,” council vice president Helena Moreno said.

Morrell said, “We have a paper trail of opportunities where MPERS tried previously to work to resolve this. To date, there is still a door open to get out of this mess.”

The administration officials said they intended to sue MPERS, based on what it called absurd consequences.

“I think we need to tackle that legally, based on the criteria I just highlighted,” Montano said.

But Moreno said MPERS told her there’s a possible solution to the problem: Adding more civilian police employees to MPERS to bring the numbers back up.

“The folks at MPERS believe that would wipe away these $38 million worth of payments,” Moreno said.

The administration officials said they didn’t know that was an option.

“Obviously, there was a lack of communication,” Moreno said.

Morrell said the administration is tardy with complaints about the consequences it faced with MPERS.

“Every argument you made about whether or not the statute was proper should have been made in 2021,” the council president said. “I can tell you we would never have agreed to file this stupid lawsuit, because you’re going to lose. You will lose, and then MPERS is not required to work with you anymore.”

Council members said they will now see whether a solution can be worked out with MPERS.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coyotes running rampant in a Westbank neighborhood prompt urgent calls for aggressive action to...
Coyotes chase man, kill chickens and dog on West Bank
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
Driver that killed siblings was 3 times over legal limit for alcohol, LSP says
From left, 48-year-old Nakie James Brown and 20-year-old Dustin Parrie Jr. were fatally shot...
Recently fired man kills 2 ex-coworkers, dies in shootout with deputies, sheriff says
New Orleans Mayor Cantrell appears to have violated a city ordinance by staying overnight in...
Zurik: Mayor Cantrell may have violated council ordinance with more overnight stays in Pontalba Apartment
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

Saints ready for training camp to roll on Airline Drive
Gray Television has announced plans to launch a new weekday news magazine program called...
News magazine program InvestigateTV+ debuts this fall
Former President Donald Trump arrives at New Orleans International Airport in New Orleans,...
Donald Trump lands in Louisiana ahead of fundraiser
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s officials are investigating the death of a 14 year old boy in a...
Fiery ATV crash kills 14-year-old, injures mother and second teen in Loranger