City Council blasts Cantrell administration’s handling of NOPD retirement fund crisis

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans City Council members expressed frustration Tuesday (July 25) about only recently finding out the city is facing ballooning fines from the police retirement system MPERS, because of a drastic drop in the number of NOPD officers.

“I’ll be candid. That money (to pay fines) is not coming from anywhere else but NOPD,” councilman J.P. Morrell said.

The city owes the pension fund $38 million over the next 15 years. Fines currently stand at $50,000 per month after the attrition of the police force, but that increases to $214,000 per month next year if manpower numbers don’t increase.

“If we know a train is coming down the track, we should have been at the table to try to find a solution,” councilman Joe Giarrusso said.

Council members told City of New Orleans CAO Gilbert Montano they don’t understand why the city didn’t notify the council or try to mitigate the problem sooner.

“From what I understand with MPERS, they had been warning the city about this for a couple of years,” council vice president Helena Moreno said.

Morrell said, “We have a paper trail of opportunities where MPERS tried previously to work to resolve this. To date, there is still a door open to get out of this mess.”

The administration officials said they intended to sue MPERS, based on what it called absurd consequences.

“I think we need to tackle that legally, based on the criteria I just highlighted,” Montano said.

But Moreno said MPERS told her there’s a possible solution to the problem: Adding more civilian police employees to MPERS to bring the numbers back up.

“The folks at MPERS believe that would wipe away these $38 million worth of payments,” Moreno said.

The administration officials said they didn’t know that was an option.

“Obviously, there was a lack of communication,” Moreno said.

Morrell said the administration is tardy with complaints about the consequences it faced with MPERS.

“Every argument you made about whether or not the statute was proper should have been made in 2021,” the council president said. “I can tell you we would never have agreed to file this stupid lawsuit, because you’re going to lose. You will lose, and then MPERS is not required to work with you anymore.”

Council members said they will now see whether a solution can be worked out with MPERS.

