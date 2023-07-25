Donald Trump visits New Orleans before fundraiser in Metairie

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The arrival of former President Donald Trump drew crowds of supporters and protesters Tuesday (July 25) as he visited the New Orleans area.

Supporters lined up behind the gates for hours in the late July heat before his plane arrived nearly 90 minutes behind schedule at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in Kenner, La.

People lined up hours ahead of Donald Trump's expected arrival in Louisiana ahead of a fundraiser in Metairie on July 25. (WVUE)

The president’s flight was delayed due to weather, his team announced around 3 p.m. He touched down around 5 p.m. to a chorus of cheers. Attorney General Jeff Landry met Trump on the tarmac before the pair greeted supporters. Trump took time to sign some autographs and shake hands.

Trump and his entourage left the airport for a quick visit to New Orleans’ French Quarter, where he surprised onlookers with a brief visit to the famous beignet bakery Cafe du Monde. Trump did not appear to partake of the local delicacy.

Trump, who is seeking to regain his former position, went on to attend a fundraiser in Metairie at the home of commercial real estate developer Joe Canizaro, a longtime supporter of GOP candidates. Canizaro worked with Trump’s Louisiana campaign during his last two presidential runs.

Opponents of Trump marched nearby with signs, peacefully protesting his presence and GOP policies.

Former President Donald Trump will be in Louisiana to attend a private fundraiser on July 25. (LA GOP)

As Trump enters the presidential race once more, Louisiana proves to be friendly territory for the former president, as he secured victory in the state twice during his previous campaigns.

Trump’s visit to Louisiana also reflects his desire to influence the ongoing gubernatorial race, as he has endorsed Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry.

Chairman of the Louisiana Republican Party Louis Gurvich says he expects Trump to do well with fundraising Tuesday but noted the state’s GOP has not made an endorsement yet in the presidential race.

