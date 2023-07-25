BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Fiery ATV crash kills 14-year-old, injures mother and second teen in Loranger

Deadly ATV Crash generic
Deadly ATV Crash generic(MGN)
By Rob Masson
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A 14-year-old is dead after a fiery ATV crash in Loranger, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the crash on Gilderport Road just after 2 p.m. on Mon., July 24, Chief Jimmy Travis says.

The 14-year-old and a 13-year-old were operating the ATV when they reportedly lost control and struck a culvert and several fence posts. Officials say the ATV then burst into flames, trapping the 14-year-old beneath it.

The mother of the 14-year-old attempted to pull her son from the wreckage but was unsuccessful, Chief Travis says. The mother sustained severe burn injuries and was taken to the hospital. The 14-year-old died at the scene.

Authorities say the 13-year-old also received severe injuries and was rushed to a hospital. After surgery, he was stabilized and taken to Children’s Hospital, Chief Travis says.

The crash remains under investigation but speed is believed to be a factor. The identities of the victims were not disclosed.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coyotes running rampant in a Westbank neighborhood prompt urgent calls for aggressive action to...
Coyotes chase man, kill chickens and dog on West Bank
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
Driver that killed siblings was 3 times over legal limit for alcohol, LSP says
From left, 48-year-old Nakie James Brown and 20-year-old Dustin Parrie Jr. were fatally shot...
Recently fired man kills 2 ex-coworkers, dies in shootout with deputies, sheriff says
New Orleans Mayor Cantrell appears to have violated a city ordinance by staying overnight in...
Zurik: Mayor Cantrell may have violated council ordinance with more overnight stays in Pontalba Apartment
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

Carlee Russell
‘There was no kidnapping’: Attorney for Carlee Russell releases statement on her behalf
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia,...
Trump to attend Metairie fundraiser on Tuesday
Nash Carroll was born with half of a working heart and has his superhero scar to prove it.
3-year-old Covington boy advances to National Mullet Championship finals
A SWAT roll has been called in the 7000 Block of Edgefield Drive.
NOPD: SWAT roll for man on roof, possibly armed, in Little Woods