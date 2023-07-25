Former Kenner mayor Ben Zahn sued by Louisiana ethics board over excessive campaign donations

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former Kenner mayor Ben Zahn has been sued by the Louisiana Board of Ethics, which alleges he has failed to return $4,000 in excessive contributions to his unsuccessful re-election campaign.

The suit, filed July 17 in Jefferson Parish’s 24th Judicial District Court, asks a judge to order Zahn to appear in court and show cause why he shouldn’t face civil penalties for violating the state’s Campaign Finance Disclosure Act.

According to court documents, the ethics board alleges Zahn received campaign contributions that exceeded the $2,500 limit for a district-level office from seven different donors.

The suit says Zahn accepted and did not return an overpayment of $1,000 from El Paso Kenner, LLC.

And the suit says Zahn accepted and did not refund overpayments of $500 each from Coogan & Coogan Inc.; Hartman Engineering Inc.; Linfield, Hunter & Junius Inc.; Robert Sternhell; Holiday Inn Airport; and Go Graphics LLC.

Zahn had been the subject of Fox 8 ongoing investigations into political corruption and mismanagement in the city. He lost his re-election bid when Michael Glaser was elected Kenner’s mayor on March 26, 2022, beating Zahn by a margin of 75-25 percent.

Related coverage

Outgoing Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn cancels interview with FOX 8

ZURIK: FEMA may not reimburse Kenner for $2M in post-Ida cleanup

ZURIK: Kenner powerbroker under federal investigation

ZURIK: Kenner audit accuses former official of double-dipping, cover-up

ZURIK: Former Kenner Official’s timesheet changes show possible cover-up

ZURIK: City of Kenner under federal investigation

Employee at center of disaster pay investigation terminated, mayor confirms

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.