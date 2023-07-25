Hot and humid this week nearing records by the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The heat is back this week and so is the humidity.

We had a nice start to the week for much of the area with slightly lower dew points. That will carry over slightly into Tuesday but by the end of the week, the summer humidity will be back. Temperatures will be in the mid-90s through the weekend.

A ridge of high pressure will build over us by the weekend bringing even hotter temperatures near records.

