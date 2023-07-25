Kenner Police crackdown on Veterans Boulevard homeless yields arrests

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - Panhandlers begging for money at busy Kenner intersections have been showing up for weeks. And complaints about loitering near businesses on Veterans Boulevard prompted Kenner Police to conduct surveillance which authorities say turned up criminal activity and yielded arrests.

A man Fox 8 spotted sleeping on the porch of a shed set up for sale not far from the entrance of the Home Depot store said he was living there because he was homeless. He said he had been staying there for close to a month.

“I’m not from Louisiana and I come out here around people, I don’t know nobody and I just ran up on a place to lay up,” he said.

Another man collected recyclable trash and other discarded items and pushed them in a store basket at Veterans and Roosevelt boulevards.

Asked where he lived, he replied, “On the street, ma’am. Why, something wrong with that?”

“Recently, we’ve seen an uptick in pedestrian traffic and loitering between some businesses in the 2600 block of Veterans around Home Depot and the bank and some food stores,” Kenner police chief Keith Conley said.

After receiving complaints from businesses, Conley said, “We did send a team out there that put them under surveillance. And, to our surprise, there were about 6-10 people loitering in the parking lot. They were living in those little sheds and it looked like they had taken up residence in the little sheds.”

Conley said officers then saw something that led to arrests.

“One of the officers witnessed a van pull into the parking lot, at which time it appeared to them to be hand-to-hand (narcotics) transactions going through a window,” he said. “They let the van leave, they took the van down, at which time they got close to $1,000 in cash and 22 individually packaged bags that we believe to be either marijuana or synthetic marijuana.

“The driver had no identification, didn’t give a valid name. He was arrested for traffic violations and suspected dealing in narcotics. But it turns out immigration had a hold on him. The passenger was one of the persons that was in the parking lot.”

He said his officers rounded up the others who were at that site.

“We went back, gathered everybody up, started identifying them, and had about six people that had attachments from New Orleans, Jefferson Parish, St. Charles,” Conley said. “This kind of plays into the problems that most cities are having. This leads into minor property crimes, litter.”

Conley advises motorists to donate money not to panhandlers, but to charitable organizations that help the homeless.

“We see motorists giving their hard-earned money to these people, and they’re just going to buy marijuana or God knows what else they’re doing with this money,” Conley said. “That’s why we’re encouraging people -- people have kind hearts in Kenner, as well as across the state -- to find a charity that helps people who are down and out.”

One of the men who had been sleeping on the porch of the Home Depot shed complained about officers making them move.

“Police won’t let us live nowhere, we ain’t got nowhere to stay,” he said. “They ran the rest of the guys off. I bought me a blanket yesterday. A guy helped me out. Hustling food and stuff, and they give me a blanket, they give me a cap.”

The Home Depot manager would only say that they had received complaints from customers and that the problem was resolved.

It is not against the law in Kenner for someone to engage in panhandling.

“It has been determined they have a constitutional right to stand on that little piece of ground and beg for money,” Conley said. “We don’t allow them to come into traffic, to get aggressive at the windows.”

But he stressed his department will not ignore trespassing and drug dealing.

“We’re not going to allow it,” he said. “We’re not going to stand for that.”

Conley said police are working with the Jefferson Parish Human Services Authority to help the homeless.

“If they have a mental barrier, if they’re down on their luck, we’re going to put them in touch with the right organizations to do that,” Conley said. “But it’s not going to be on the corner of Williams and Veterans. And it’s not going to be in the back parking lot buying dope with these people’s hard-earned monies that they think they’re helping these individuals with.”

Nearby in Metairie, a homeless camp can be seen under the I-10 overpass at the Veterans Boulevard exit.

Jefferson Parish officials estimate there are 300 unsheltered homeless individuals living along interstates, under overpasses, and other spots. Jefferson Parish continues to provide rental assistance, mortgage assistance and utility assistance for individuals struggling to meet their housing costs through its Community Development and JeffCAP programs.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.