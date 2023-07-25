Mandeville’s Sucette Harbor lakefront development plan inches closer to final council vote

MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - A proposed lakefront development in Mandeville took one step closer to final council approval Monday night (July 24), after the Mandeville City Council held a fourth special meeting to hear residents’ concerns and allow developers to respond.

But there’s still a large divide in the scope of the proposal developers have on the table and what many nearby residents say they will tolerate.

“I wish it were something that’s more neighbor-friendly. Not loud and dense,” said Karen Braud, a resident of nearby Mariner’s Village, which sits just a couple hundred feet across the water from the 15 or so acres proposed for development.

“On the one hand, it would probably make our property values go up. But on the other hand, the traffic and the inconvenience of having something that big would just be not good.”

During Monday’s meeting, residents repeated similar concerns about the proposed Sucette Harbor: That the development does not fit with the character of the neighborhood and would bring too much additional traffic.

As the site plan stands now, 178 senior living apartments are part of the project, as well as a restaurant, hotel, event space and marina.

In the previous special meeting, Councilman Jason Zuckerman successfully passed an amendment to the plan, reducing the number of apartments to 90.

“When we reduced from 201 to 178, we ended up taking out certain amenities that we had in our site plan to make that happen. If we go below the 178, the next thing that will probably come out of the site plan will be the whole marina,” said Bill Hoffman, president of Woodward Interests, the developer of the site.

It remains to be seen how the 90 apartments will be accommodated or if the site plan will again be modified.

“If you were going to say that it is incompatible -- carte blanche -- I’m pushing back, and I’m saying it depends on how it is run, and it depends on its immediate adjacent neighbors,” said Paul Harrison, an attorney for the development team. “The immediate adjacent neighbors are very, very large structures of multi-family homes. They are not single-family residences. And it’s zoned planned district, and it is in a planned district.”

If Sucette Harbor is to gain approval, it must be rezoned from planned use residential to planned combined use.

Some weary members of the public argued the council should take up the vote on whether to rezone the property first, then debate potential use restrictions later.

“You and I can debate for the next hour and a half, and we’ll go toe to toe,” Zuckerman said to Councilman Skelly Kreller. “It’s not getting us anywhere. It’s time to start voting on these things, and move this thing forward. These people out here are exhausted. I’m exhausted.”

Councilman Rick Danielson proposed two new special meeting dates: Aug. 15 and Aug. 23.

