Pediatrician sounds water safety warning, as toddler Kenner drowning victim identified

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - Summertime tragedy struck two local families in recent days, as a 1-year-old girl in Kenner and a 7-year-old boy in Slidell perished in apparent drowning deaths.

On Monday night, the toddler victim in Kenner was identified by her mother as 1-year-old Nevaeh Fugate. Her grieving mother told Fox 8 she’s a single mother of four who is struggling to afford her daughter’s funeral.

Doctors and first responders say the deaths of Fugate and the boy in Slidell should prompt parents or guardians to keep a closer eye on kids around water.

“It was only 9 inches of water in that pool. It wasn’t a full pool,” said Michael Cunningham with Kenner Police. “It is a tragic event.”

But as pediatrician Dr. Anna Suessman warns, such tragedies can happen in even shallower depths.

“Remember, like those kids that we can’t put face down to sleep, same respect,” Suessman said. “If a younger infant who doesn’t even know how to roll over yet can’t prevent themselves, can’t get themselves up and out of the water, if they are surrounded by water in their nose and mouth area, they suffocate in that water.”

Nevaeh Fugate was identified by her mother as the 1-year-old who drowned in a shallow pool July 20 in Kenner. (Photo provided by Sandra Fugate)

Cunningham says the girl was playing outside at a house in the 3300 block of Davidson Place with her 4-year-old sibling when she fell into the water. She still had a pulse when she was pulled out, but later died.

The girl’s mother has sole custody of the children, but she tells Fox 8 the kids were being watched by their grandfather, her father.

Cunningham says the investigation will include further interviews with the 4-year-old witness and a toxicology report from the adult. A charging decision could hinge on those results.

“Probably the largest charge that they can bring in this case is negligent homicide. That carries a 0- to 5-year penalty,” said Fox 8 legal analyst Joe Raspanti. “That would be the one that, if they’re looking to try and put in him jail, that they would charge him with.”

Raspanti says negligent homicide is more frequently charged in relation to deadly traffic accidents.

Meanwhile, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of the 7-year-old boy that occurred in an above-ground pool at a home near Slidell. Parish coroner Dr. Charles Preston said the drowning appeared to have occurred when the child was left “temporarily unattended.”

Preston said in a statement, “Sadly, these deaths occur all too often and each and every one of them is avoidable.”

Dr. Suessman said she employs strict water precautions with her own kids.

“First of all, you have to have a vocal response from an adult saying, ‘Yes you can enter,’” she said. “Feet first always. And then, it depends on if you are wearing swimmies, who’s watching. It really should be an adult in constant eyesight with no phones or any other distractions.”

Even near-drownings can leave victims with long-term disability from brain damage. Drowning is the most common cause of death for children 4 and under, and the CDC says there are an average of 11 drownings each day in the United States.

