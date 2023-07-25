BBB Accredited Business
Ranking the Saints: #9 Erik McCoy

New Orleans Saints drafted center Erik McCoy in 2019. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)New Orleans...
New Orleans Saints drafted center Erik McCoy in 2019. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We head to the offensive line for the No. 9 player on our ranking the Saints countdown, he’s center Erik McCoy.

McCoy has been a warrior since he arrived in New Orleans in 2019. He’s started from Day 1.

2022 was not as smooth as some others, because McCoy missed four games due to injury.

He’s now healthy, and was the only projected Saints starter along the offensive line to be at the entire offseason program.

McCoy said he did so for a lot of reasons, but one of the main ones, was to get in sync with his new quarterback Derek Carr.

In 2023, the Saints will count on McCoy’s dependable and productive nature once again.

