Saints sign former Pro Bowl guard and NOLA native Trai Turner to one-year deal

FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2020, file photo, Los Angeles Chargers offensive guard Trai Turner (70)...
FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2020, file photo, Los Angeles Chargers offensive guard Trai Turner (70) blocks during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Inglewood, Calif. Turner has been released by the Chargers, less than a year after he was acquired in a trade from the Carolina Panthers. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit, File)(Peter Joneleit | Associated Press)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints have had a busy offseason and it appears they are not done pursuing free agents.

The Saints are signing free agent Trai Turner one day after he visited team facilities on Monday (July 24). The move addresses their needs on the offensive line, according to ESPN.

NFL insider Adam Schefter shared the news Tuesday morning via X, the social media network formerly known as Twitter.

The nine-year guard spent the majority of his career with the Carolina Panthers, where he was also a five-time Pro Bowl selection since being drafted out of LSU in 2014.

Turner, 30, most recently played for the Washington Commanders and started in 12 out of the 16 total games he played in. Prior to Washington, he was traded to the Chargers in 2020 and in 2021 he played in and started 17 games for the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year contract.

Turner is a New Orleans native and a St. Augustine High School grad.

