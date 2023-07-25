Seven residents displaced by three-alarm fire on Hollygrove Street

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Seven people were displaced Monday (July 24) after a three-alarm fire destroyed one house and damaged two others in the Hollygrove neighborhood.

The fire broke out at 3:25 p.m. in a single-family home at 1825 Hollygrove St., the New Orleans Fire Department said. But the blaze quickly spread, damaging an unoccupied double that was undergoing renovations next door, and a single-family home in the rear at 8926 Cohn St.

No residents were inside either home at the time of the fire, the NOFD said. It reported one firefighter was injured during the suppression effort, suffering a cut to the hand that required stitches.

The NOFD said one adult and three children were displaced from the Hollygrove Street house where the fire originated, and two adults and one child from the Cohn Street house. The American Red Cross was on scene to assist those displaced.

It took 63 firefighters manning 23 units to bring the fire under control after a 70-minute battle with outside temperatures in the mid-90s.

The first NOFD units arrived at 3:31, but with the fire quickly spreading they sounded a second alarm at 3:40 p.m. and third alarm five minutes later for reinforcements. The fire was brought under control at 4:35 p.m., NOFD spokesman Capt. Edwin Holmes said.

