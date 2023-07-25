BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Seven residents displaced by three-alarm fire on Hollygrove Street

A three-alarm fire destroyed a home in the 1800 block of Hollygrove Street and damaged two...
A three-alarm fire destroyed a home in the 1800 block of Hollygrove Street and damaged two others Monday afternoon (July 24).(WVUE-Fox 8)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Seven people were displaced Monday (July 24) after a three-alarm fire destroyed one house and damaged two others in the Hollygrove neighborhood.

The fire broke out at 3:25 p.m. in a single-family home at 1825 Hollygrove St., the New Orleans Fire Department said. But the blaze quickly spread, damaging an unoccupied double that was undergoing renovations next door, and a single-family home in the rear at 8926 Cohn St.

No residents were inside either home at the time of the fire, the NOFD said. It reported one firefighter was injured during the suppression effort, suffering a cut to the hand that required stitches.

The NOFD said one adult and three children were displaced from the Hollygrove Street house where the fire originated, and two adults and one child from the Cohn Street house. The American Red Cross was on scene to assist those displaced.

It took 63 firefighters manning 23 units to bring the fire under control after a 70-minute battle with outside temperatures in the mid-90s.

The first NOFD units arrived at 3:31, but with the fire quickly spreading they sounded a second alarm at 3:40 p.m. and third alarm five minutes later for reinforcements. The fire was brought under control at 4:35 p.m., NOFD spokesman Capt. Edwin Holmes said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left, 48-year-old Nakie James Brown and 20-year-old Dustin Parrie Jr. were fatally shot...
Recently fired man kills 2 ex-coworkers, dies in shootout with deputies, sheriff says
The 'St. Bernard Swiftie,' Emma Jo Tassin, is taking home a special souvenir from the Era's...
‘St. Bernard Swiftie:’ 10-year-old fan picked out of 70,000+ by Taylor Swift for a special moment
Coyotes running rampant in a Westbank neighborhood prompt urgent calls for aggressive action to...
Coyotes chase man, kill chickens and dog on West Bank
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
Driver that killed siblings was 3 times over legal limit for alcohol, LSP says
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

Carlee Russell
‘There was no kidnapping’: Attorney for Carlee Russell releases statement on her behalf
Coyotes have been attacking outdoor pets in Jefferson Parish, leading council members to...
Jefferson Parish leaders propose coyote control plan
Search for NOPD chief narrowed to three finalists
JPSO identifies armed robbery suspect shot Saturday by deputy