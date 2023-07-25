Slightly less humid air does make a difference

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - You can’t really call it a cold front but a humidity front has passed the area and it does make a difference in how it feels outside with this heat.

Now your Tuesday will still be a hot one as highs climb to around 94. The difference comes in with the heat index or feels like readings. Those will struggle to reach 100 degree by this afternoon which any July day where it doesn’t feel like 100+, that’s a good day. Rain chances remain 20% or less.

Slowly we’ll pump in more and more moisture as the week goes in leading to us losing this “nicer” feel and the heat index values getting back above 100. I don’t see the increasing low level moisture bringing that great of rain chances though. Our daily storm coverage remains around 20%.

By the weekend the heat levels may make another rise back into the upper 90s under mostly dry skies. We’ll see how that forecast plays out as we get closer.

A few areas of development are being highlighted by the National Hurricane Center. Currently, they all are listed at a low chance for formation and nothing is poised to move into the Gulf through this week.

