BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Slightly less humid air does make a difference

Blazing sun will still make for a hot feel today
Next 3 Days
Next 3 Days(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - You can’t really call it a cold front but a humidity front has passed the area and it does make a difference in how it feels outside with this heat.

Now your Tuesday will still be a hot one as highs climb to around 94. The difference comes in with the heat index or feels like readings. Those will struggle to reach 100 degree by this afternoon which any July day where it doesn’t feel like 100+, that’s a good day. Rain chances remain 20% or less.

Slowly we’ll pump in more and more moisture as the week goes in leading to us losing this “nicer” feel and the heat index values getting back above 100. I don’t see the increasing low level moisture bringing that great of rain chances though. Our daily storm coverage remains around 20%.

By the weekend the heat levels may make another rise back into the upper 90s under mostly dry skies. We’ll see how that forecast plays out as we get closer.

A few areas of development are being highlighted by the National Hurricane Center. Currently, they all are listed at a low chance for formation and nothing is poised to move into the Gulf through this week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coyotes running rampant in a Westbank neighborhood prompt urgent calls for aggressive action to...
Coyotes chase man, kill chickens and dog on West Bank
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
Driver that killed siblings was 3 times over legal limit for alcohol, LSP says
From left, 48-year-old Nakie James Brown and 20-year-old Dustin Parrie Jr. were fatally shot...
Recently fired man kills 2 ex-coworkers, dies in shootout with deputies, sheriff says
New Orleans Mayor Cantrell appears to have violated a city ordinance by staying overnight in...
Zurik: Mayor Cantrell may have violated council ordinance with more overnight stays in Pontalba Apartment
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

Evening weather update for Monday, July 24
Early evening weather update for Monday, July 24
Bruce: We are settling into another dry pattern after weekend storms
Bruce: Still hot with a slight break in humidity; low rain chances as temps and humidity rise mid week
Highs this week
Nicer feel to start the week before heat and humidity builds