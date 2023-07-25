Tropics remain mostly quiet for now

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A broad view across the Atlantic Basin shows mostly quiet conditions as we move into the last few days of July.

Two areas are being watched by the National Hurricane Center but both of these disturbances show little to no chance of development.

One of the disturbances is moving through the Caribbean associated with a westward moving tropical wave. Conditions over the Caribbean are very hostile for storm formation so no development is expected.

The other area is off the Southeast Coast just east of the Bahamas. Models do pick up on this entity as it lingers for a few days around Florida and the Bahamas. For now, development chances remain very low as models don’t show much organization.

Elsewhere, a new wave merging from Africa could see some slow development as it crosses the Atlantic into next week. Currently, the National Hurricane Center has not highlighted it yet

