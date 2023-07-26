BBB Accredited Business
Area non-profit requests investigation into La. ICE centers

LORI (Louisiana Organization for Refugees and Immigrants) is formally requesting an investigation be launched into Louisiana ICE detention centers.(WAFB)
By Josh Bowering
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LORI (Louisiana Organization for Refugees and Immigrants) is formally requesting an investigation be launched into Louisiana ICE detention centers.

This comes after the death of Ernesto Rocha-Cuadra, 42, who had filed 29 complaints during his time in the detention center in Jena.

LORI is calling on state and national leaders to address what they call an ongoing issue involving immigrants and refugees.

