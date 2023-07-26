BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Brian Kelly previews 2023 LSU football season at Rotary Club of BR

LSU head football coach Brian Kelly was the guest speaker for the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge...
LSU head football coach Brian Kelly was the guest speaker for the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge Wednesday, July 26.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: Jul. 26, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Brian Kelly was the guest speaker for the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge Wednesday, July 26.

Kelly discussed his goals for the upcoming football season in front of a packed crowd.

The coach says he has been focused on getting his players to graduate as champions.

Coach Brian Kelly discussed his goals for the upcoming football season in front of a packed crowd at the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge.

Kelly mentioned that Wednesday was the last day of summer workouts, which started in June and lasted for eight weeks.

LSU will face Florida State in Orlando, Fla. Sept. 3 during its season opener.

The Tigers’ first home game will be against Grambling State University in Baton Rouge Sept. 9.

The most accomplished hire in program history, Kelly wasted little time in making his impact felt, leading the Tigers to a 10-win season and the SEC Western Division title. Despite inheriting a roster with only 39 scholarship players remaining from the 2021 season, Kelly guided the Tigers to Top 10 wins over Ole Miss and Alabama along with road victories over Auburn, Florida, and Arkansas in his first year with the Tigers.

Kelly, who has more victories than any active coach in major college football, was named LSU’s 34th head football coach on December 1, taking over a program that has won four national championships.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coyotes running rampant in a Westbank neighborhood prompt urgent calls for aggressive action to...
Coyotes chase man, kill chickens and dog on West Bank
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
Driver that killed siblings was 3 times over legal limit for alcohol, LSP says
Stream news and weather 24/7
St. Tammany Parish coroner Dr. Charles Preston said an 'unattended' 7-year-old boy drowned...
Boy, 7, drowns at Slidell residence, St. Tammany coroner says
NFL sends cease and desist letter to brand 'Defend New Orleans'
New Orleans shop hit with cease and desist letter from NFL

Latest News

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders speaks at an NCAA college football Pac-12 media day...
Colorado leaving Pac-12 and returning to Big 12 in 2024 following unanimous vote by board of regents
Frank Scelfo has been named the Southland Conference Coach of the Year.
Southeastern favored to win Southland Conference title, coaches say
Morning Sports for Tuesday, July 25
Garth Brooks, Lainey Wilson, and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band will perform at the Sugar Bowl...
Garth Brooks, Lainey Wilson to play Sugar Bowl Country Kickoff show
Legendary Mississippi State football player passes away
Legendary Mississippi State football player passes away