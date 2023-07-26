Bruce: The hot and mostly dry pattern will continue through the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The heat of summer 2023 rolls on as rain chances remain low and high temperatures will be on the rise through the end of the week and weekend.

Bruce: The summer heat of 2023 rolls on as we will see high temperatures in the mid to even upper 90s through the end of the week and weekend. Some north and west could see the 100° mark. Rain chances very low only at 20%. pic.twitter.com/AcqBkpmwkR — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) July 26, 2023

Temperatures slowly climb through the mid-90s as we head into the second half of the week. Lows will be in the 70s and low 80s. There is a chance for a few pop-up showers each day but most of the area stays dry.

Our daily highs next week may near or break records in the upper 90s.

In the tropics, there are a couple of waves we are watching. there is no threat over the next 7 days for us.

