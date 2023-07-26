Crews begin removing bike lanes in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Newton Street in Algiers looks barren after crews quickly removed the bike lane bollards and moved on to stripping the bike lane paint Wednesday (July 26) morning.

Streets without bike protection will be a common sight in West Bank New Orleans after the city council unanimously voted back in September to get rid of the infrastructure about two years after it was installed.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s office says the removal will last around 52 days and cost taxpayers $300,000.

Advocates like Clark Thompson worry about what biking in Algiers will look like without bike lanes.

“I might have to put up a ghost bike over in Algiers now,” Thompson said.

Thompson is the spokesperson for New Orleans Ghost Bikes, a group that memorializes bikers who die in traffic accidents by installing white-painted bikes where they pass away. He says with the 2.2 miles of bike path soon to be gone on the West Bank, the city can expect more fatalities.

The League of American Bicyclists says per capita New Orleans has more bike deaths than any other U.S. city.

“We are talking about many, many riders who are going to be injured now because that lane is removed,” Thompson said.

All seven council members voted in favor to take away the bike lanes after neighbors complained about a lack of input in their installation, the aesthetics, lack of parking, and traffic build-up.

But Thompson feels those complaints aren’t as important as potentially saving lives.

“How do you prioritize your parking over one person making a hospital visit?” he said.

Groups like Bike Easy hope that the city will continue expanding its bike infrastructure instead of taking it away. Executive Director Allene La Spina says she wants to see the public involved in how the bike lanes look and operate within communities.

“I think we need to make sure that all the communities are included and they understand that this is about connecting people and connecting communities. This is not about one community alone,” La Spina said.

In the meantime, La Spina says both bikers and drivers will have to be more alert when sharing a road with no bike protection.

“Be predictable. Make sure you signal. Don’t drive recklessly,” she said.

