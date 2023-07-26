BBB Accredited Business
Heart of Louisiana: Coushatta language

By Dave McNamara
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It had never happened in the history of Harvard University. But a Louisiana student who is a member of the Coushatta Indian tribe was determined to convince the Ivy League school to let him study his native language for college credit.

Eli Langley grew up near the Coushatta reservation in the small town of Elton. Dave McNamara explains how Langley succeeded in bringing his grandparents’ tribal language of Koasati all the way to Harvard from the Heart of Louisiana.

