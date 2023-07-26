BBB Accredited Business
Hot days and little rain through the weekend

Temperature trends this week
Temperature trends this week(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The dog days of summer continue.

Temperatures slowly climb through the mid-90s as we head into the second half of the week. Lows will be in the 70s and low 80s. There is a chance for a few pop-up showers each day but most of the area stays dry.

Our daily highs next week may near or break records in the upper 90s.

