Hot days and little rain through the weekend
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The dog days of summer continue.
Temperatures slowly climb through the mid-90s as we head into the second half of the week. Lows will be in the 70s and low 80s. There is a chance for a few pop-up showers each day but most of the area stays dry.
Our daily highs next week may near or break records in the upper 90s.
