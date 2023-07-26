Hot days and little rain through the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The dog days of summer continue.

Temperatures slowly climb through the mid-90s as we head into the second half of the week. Lows will be in the 70s and low 80s. There is a chance for a few pop-up showers each day but most of the area stays dry.

Our daily highs next week may near or break records in the upper 90s.

