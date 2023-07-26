BBB Accredited Business
The humidity will start to creep back up in the coming days

Feels like temps will be nearing triple digits today
A little humid today, still not too bad.
By Amber Wheeler
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a few days with lower humidity and relatively comfortable conditions for late July, the humidity will start to rise back to a near normal level in the coming days.

Today, mostly sunny as highs return to the 94-96 degree range again. The dew points will be slightly higher this afternoon which will make it feel like the upper 90s. Rain chances continue to stay to a minimum over the next several days as we continue a similar pattern into the first part of the weekend.

The heat ridge building in our west will begin to encroach on Louisiana as we head into the weekend leading to higher temperatures in the upper 90s by Sunday. Rain chances stay low but look to become slightly higher into the first part of next week.

