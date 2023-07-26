Jefferson Parish approves plan to hire coyote trappers

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish leaders on Wednesday (July 26) approved a plan of attack against a growing coyote problem.

Councilmembers have committed to paying trappers to alleviate the problem.

The parish will allocate $60,000 to hire trappers on both banks of the river, amid growing complaints about more coyote sightings.

Steve Fleischmann says he hears coyotes multiple times a week at his home near vacant Metairie land adjoining the lake levee. And he is not alone. From City Park to the West Bank, more and more residents are complaining of coyotes killing their pets.

“I lost three cats the first night. They were all sleeping on this bench right here,” said Darlene Villere of Metairie.

Residents have been asking for something to be done, and now Jefferson Parish council members say they have a plan.

“I’m putting up $10,000 in my district money for District 2,” council member Deano Bonano said. “Council member (Dominic) Impastato will do the same thing for District 4.”

Experienced trappers like John Schmitt, who says he removed 200 coyotes from around the airport over the past five years, say much more needs to be done.

“If anyone wants to go get 20 coyotes out of Jefferson Parish, it wouldn’t be long before new ones moved in, because coyotes are everywhere,” Schmitt said.

It sounds simple: Set out a bunch of traps in areas like these and capture coyotes that are threatening pets in nearby neighborhoods. But there are concerns.

“You have to be careful if you take on an alpha male, he will trigger more breeding,” Bonano said.

“I know what they say. If you got the wrong one, they breed more. But dead coyotes don’t breed. And they don’t eat animals or have kids,” Schmitt said.

Schmitt says controlling coyote populations needs to be an ongoing effort.

“To do the job right, you need a long-term maintenance plan. It is not going to happen overnight,” Schmitt said. “We’re going to do a two-part plan. One will be the public education process. If you got food, don’t put it out in the yard all the time. Other wildlife will come in, which will draw in coyotes.”

Villere admits she was feeding feral cats outside.

“My husband put out food at 4 o’clock in the morning and they all come running,” Villere said.

She says she had been doing that for 17 years, and it was never a problem until now.

“It’s a real issue that we need to take seriously,” said council member Ricky Templet.

