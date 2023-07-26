BBB Accredited Business
Joe Burrow answers contract extension questions

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks back to the line in the fourth quarter of...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks back to the line in the fourth quarter of the NFL divisional playoff football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bengals won 27-10 to advance to the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs.(Sam Greene/The Enquirer)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Joe Burrow continues to be a man of few words when asked about contract extension talks between him and the Cincinnati Bengals.

It is no surprise given Justin Herbert’s record-breaking contract extension announcement a day earlier, that Burrow was asked about his negotiations.

“It gets done when it gets done,” Burrow said of a possible timeline to get a contract extension signed.

Burrow has been tight-lipped throughout the offseason regarding contract talks.

The Bengals’ star quarterback explained that in his opinion, it is best to not play out contract negotiations publicly.

“I think that’s the best way to do business,” Burrow said to the reporter-filled room.

On Tuesday, Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers agreed on a five-year, $262.5 million extension that makes him the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history based on average annual salary ($52.5 million), according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The quarterback contract dominos have toppled this offseason with stars Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson and now Herbert all inking new deals with their teams.

Now, the lone domino left standing is Burrow’s contract.

Spotrac, a website that specializes in sports contracts and data, calculates Burrow’s average annual salary would be $53.7 million based on the current market.

