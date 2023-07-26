Orleans sheriff asks federal judge to toss lawsuit over inmate suicide

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sheriff Susan Hutson on Wednesday (July 26) asked a federal judge to throw out a lawsuit stemming from an inmate’s alleged suicide inside the Orleans Justice Center jail last year.

A motion for dismissal filed by Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office attorneys claims a lawsuit brought by the family of Chad Neyland doesn’t belong in federal court and was improperly served to its defendants, which include Huston, at least 10 OPSO deputies and employees, the jail’s healthcare provider Wellpath LLC and three Wellpath nurses.

The motion seeks dismissal of the lawsuit, or at least the removal of Hutson in her individual capacity and several OPSO employees as defendants.

Neyland died at age 46 from injuries sustained when he allegedly jumped from a second-story railing inside the Orleans jail on June 12, 2022.

Neyland died two days after being booked into the jail on theft and narcotics charges. His family’s lawsuit accuses Hutson, her deputies and medical staff of failing to provide “adequate medical and/or psychiatric care” to the detoxing inmate, insufficient training and of “deliberate indifference to Mr. Neyland’s constitutional rights, safety, well-being and need for medical care and accommodations.”

The lawsuit was filed in May 2023 on behalf of Neyland’s son, a minor identified in court documents as “C.N.”

OPSO attorneys Isaka Williams and Tracy Comeaux filed a motion Wednesday asking U.S. District Judge Ivan Lemelle to dismiss the petition, arguing that the complaint “does not raise a claim for relief under any theory of federal law.”

Short of that result, the motion asks for Hutson, jail warden Capt. Chad Ruiz and seven named OPSO deputies to be dismissed as defendants because they were served with the lawsuit via certified mail, which the attorneys argue is insufficient under federal and Louisiana law when a defendant is required to file an answer.

When Lemelle will rule on the dismissal motion is unclear, but other response filings in the case are due Aug. 4.

