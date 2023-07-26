Pelicans debut new Crescent City ‘Statement Identity’ uniforms; see photos

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - This is the first full design update to the red uniform since the 2014-2015 season.

Pelicans Uniform Promo (New Orleans Pelicans)

The new design features a different neckline, new styled numbers, and “Crecent City” across the front of the uniform instead of the traditional “Pelicans” or “New Orleans.”

Pelicans Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer Ben Hales said, “The Pelicans re-designed Statement Edition uniforms bring a vintage feel that represents our young franchise and gives a unique take on the red uniform that continues to complement our navy and white uniforms.”

another look at our statement jerseys 👀



📸: https://t.co/CTmkQh0MSx pic.twitter.com/wxRgoPmMJD — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) July 25, 2023

Statement or city edition jerseys are uniforms crafted by Nike and the NBA to pay homage to a team’s character or regional style.

The jerseys are used for a season on all nationally televised games.

Fans can pick up their own jerseys and other themed swag starting August 1st online or at the Team Store in the Smoothie King Center.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.