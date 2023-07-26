BBB Accredited Business
Power outage reported near Covington after fire at Cleco substation

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - A fire at a Cleco Power substation knocked out power to nearly 13,000 customers Tuesday evening (July 25), according to the utility company and the Covington Police Department.

Cleco’s outage map reported 12,787 customers lost power at approximately 7:18 p.m. The company estimated power would be restored by 9:30 p.m.

According to witnesses and Covington Police, the Covington Fire Department was working to extinguish a fire at a Cleco substation near Ronald Reagan Highway and Phillip Drive.

Police said Cleco repair crews also were on the scene and asked motorists to avoid the area.

Cleco spokespersons have not responded to questions from Fox 8 regarding the incident.

Covington police said power was out in much of the surrounding area, disabling traffic and street lights. Authorities reminded motorists to treat any malfunctioning red light as a four-way stop at intersections.

Covington Cleco substation fire 072523
