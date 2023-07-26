Power restored overnight for thousands of customers after fire at Covington Cleco substation

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - Cleco says power has been restored 100 percent after a fire at its substation in Covington.

READ MORE Power outage reported near Covington after fire at Cleco substation

Cleco spokesperson says, “The fire department extinguished the fire.....initially, there were 17,000 customers without power.”

Officials say a fire started around 7:20 Tuesday (July 25), leaving thousands of customers without power.

Cleco says it was able to restore power to all of those customers.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.