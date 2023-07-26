BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Ranking the Saints: #7 Taysom Hill

Taysom Hill returns for his seventh season in Black and Gold (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Taysom Hill returns for his seventh season in Black and Gold (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)(Matt Slocum | AP)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - He’s worn No. 7 for the Saints since 2017, and he checks in as the seventh-ranked player on our countdown.

By now you know, it’s Taysom Hill.

Hill is coming off his best season as a Saint. He threw two touchdowns, ran for a team-high seven touchdowns, while gaining 575 yards on the ground and averaging six yards a carry. He even caught nine passes for two touchdowns through the air.

He returns for his seventh season in Black and Gold and has high hopes. He worked at quarterback and tight end during minicamp, and is open to the idea of having more opportunities as a receiver this season.

The team will once again count on Hill’s versatile ways in 2023, to bring an element to their offense that no other team in the league has or can replicate.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coyotes running rampant in a Westbank neighborhood prompt urgent calls for aggressive action to...
Coyotes chase man, kill chickens and dog on West Bank
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
Driver that killed siblings was 3 times over legal limit for alcohol, LSP says
Stream news and weather 24/7
St. Tammany Parish coroner Dr. Charles Preston said an 'unattended' 7-year-old boy drowned...
Boy, 7, drowns at Slidell residence, St. Tammany coroner says
NFL sends cease and desist letter to brand 'Defend New Orleans'
New Orleans shop hit with cease and desist letter from NFL

Latest News

Derek Carr completes his first training camp practice as a Saint. (WVUE)
After Further Review: Five takes from Saints practice #1
Jimmy Graham back with the Saints as training camps kicks off
Jimmy Graham back with the Saints as training camps kicks off
Saints Training Camp Day 1
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu prepped at St. Augustine. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Ranking the Saints: #8 Tyrann Mathieu