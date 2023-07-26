Ranking the Saints: #7 Taysom Hill

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - He’s worn No. 7 for the Saints since 2017, and he checks in as the seventh-ranked player on our countdown.

By now you know, it’s Taysom Hill.

Hill is coming off his best season as a Saint. He threw two touchdowns, ran for a team-high seven touchdowns, while gaining 575 yards on the ground and averaging six yards a carry. He even caught nine passes for two touchdowns through the air.

He returns for his seventh season in Black and Gold and has high hopes. He worked at quarterback and tight end during minicamp, and is open to the idea of having more opportunities as a receiver this season.

The team will once again count on Hill’s versatile ways in 2023, to bring an element to their offense that no other team in the league has or can replicate.

