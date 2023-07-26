BBB Accredited Business
Ranking the Saints: #8 Tyrann Mathieu

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu prepped at St. Augustine. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu prepped at St. Augustine. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tyrann Mathieu is New Orleans born and bred, he lives it and breathes it. The city feels it every time he steps on the football field.

Last year, was his first year in New Orleans. He started slow, but by midseason things really picked up.

By the end of the year, Mathieu played in all 17 games, had three interceptions. That was tops on the team.

His presence helped propel the Saints to one of the top pass defenses in the league, and that was without a single game with the projected starting secondary playing together.

That entire defensive backfield returns in 2023. The hope is they can be even more potent with another year together, with Mathieu leading the way.

