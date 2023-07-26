BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Saints ready to build a ‘bond and brotherhood’ at training camp

By Garland Gillen
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - “Day 1 of training camp, I feel good about it,” said Saints head coach Dennis Allen.

Yes it’s July, all 32 NFL teams are optimistic as training camp kicks off around the league. The Saints are in that number because they have a new quarterback, possess a healthy Michael Thomas, and a top-10 defense.

“Being around the guys. Being around the group of coaches, the players. This is where you build the core of your team, and just developing that bond and that brotherhood with the group. This is a tough competitive business that we’re in. For us to be successful, we all have to be pulling the rope in the same direction,” said Allen.

The Saints are also trying to avoid missing the playoffs for the third year in a row. The last time that happened, 2014-2016. All three of those years the Black and Gold held training camp at The Greenbrier in West Virginia.

“I won’t get into specifics, but yeah, all of us look at and say what we did last year. We have to better, and that’s our mindset moving forward,” said Allen.

The Saints first training camp practice is on Wednesday. The first workout open to the fans is on Friday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coyotes running rampant in a Westbank neighborhood prompt urgent calls for aggressive action to...
Coyotes chase man, kill chickens and dog on West Bank
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
Driver that killed siblings was 3 times over legal limit for alcohol, LSP says
From left, 48-year-old Nakie James Brown and 20-year-old Dustin Parrie Jr. were fatally shot...
Recently fired man kills 2 ex-coworkers, dies in shootout with deputies, sheriff says
New Orleans Mayor Cantrell appears to have violated a city ordinance by staying overnight in...
Zurik: Mayor Cantrell may have violated council ordinance with more overnight stays in Pontalba Apartment
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

Saints ready for training camp to roll on Airline Drive
Minnesota Vikings first-round draft pick Jordan Addison speaks to the media during an NFL...
NFL player says his dog was having an emergency when cited for driving 140 mph
Jimmy Graham returns to Saints on one-year deal
Dennis Allen previews 2023 Saints training camp