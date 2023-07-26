BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Sheriff’s department announces death of retired K9 officer

A Michigan sheriff's office announced the death of a retired K9 officer.
A Michigan sheriff's office announced the death of a retired K9 officer.(Clare County Sheriff's Department)
By Brianna Owczarzak and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) - A Michigan sheriff’s department announced the death of a retired K9 officer on Wednesday.

The Clare County Sheriff’s Department said Jack was a dual-purpose K9 officer who was instrumental in the apprehension of numerous people and the detection of illegal drugs.

“K9 Jack faithfully served and protected his handler, the members of the sheriff’s office, and citizens of Clare County and surrounding areas,” the sheriff’s department said in a Facebook post. “K9 Jack, thank you for your service.”

The sheriff’s department also extended condolences to Jack’s immediate family.

Copyright 2023 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coyotes running rampant in a Westbank neighborhood prompt urgent calls for aggressive action to...
Coyotes chase man, kill chickens and dog on West Bank
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
Driver that killed siblings was 3 times over legal limit for alcohol, LSP says
Stream news and weather 24/7
St. Tammany Parish coroner Dr. Charles Preston said an 'unattended' 7-year-old boy drowned...
Boy, 7, drowns at Slidell residence, St. Tammany coroner says
NFL sends cease and desist letter to brand 'Defend New Orleans'
New Orleans shop hit with cease and desist letter from NFL

Latest News

The bodies of Merax C. Dockery, Ivan R. Garcia and Tanner J. Kaltenberg were found in a car at...
Autopsy reveals carbon monoxide poisoning caused deaths of 3 Marines found in car
A group of sea lions at a San Diego beach sent beachgoers running.
Video shows sea lions charging at beachgoers at La Jolla Cove in San Diego
File - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks after a Federal Open Market Committee...
Federal Reserve raises its key rate for 11th time by a quarter-point in its drive to slow inflation
FILE - Cars for sale line the road at a used auto dealership in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept....
Car buyers bear a heavy burden as Federal Reserve keeps raising rates: Auto-loan rejections are up
Hunter Biden pleads not guilty