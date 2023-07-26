BBB Accredited Business
Shreveport woman finds python in toilet; Steve’s Snaketuary comes to the rescue

By Domonique Benn
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport woman went to use her bathroom and got an ugly surprise...

A snake slithered out of her toilet.

Steve Kennedy with Steve's Snaketuary was able to take apart the toilet and rescue the ball python!

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning (July 26) at a home in Sunset Acres. Steve Kennedy from Steve’s Snaketuary was able to take the toilet apart and capture the ball python. Kennedy says ball pythons are not native to Louisiana, but says they’re one of the most common snakes in the pet trade.

They’re not venomous or dangerous; Kennedy says ball pythons are friendly and usually grow to between 3 to 5 feet long. He believes this one was someone’s pet that got out. He also says finding a snake in the toilet is rare.

