Tulane favored to win AAC title, coaches say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - From the recent media day in the American Athletic Conference, coaches gave their input on their favorites to win the conference title.

Many believe it will be the Tulane Green Wave.

The Green Wave finished last season 12-2 and upset Southern California in the Cotton Bowl.

Head Coach Willie Fritz says the team is embracing the high expectations.

“We had a lot of good things happening for us last year, you know, and the year before we could have won, you know, 678 games, and we did with we had some misfortune,” Fritz said. “So I know each season is its own season, and I know everybody right now is undefeated... and feels good about things and we certainly feel that way too, but you got to go out and do it.”

Tulane kicks off the season on Sept. 2 against South Alabama.

