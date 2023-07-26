BBB Accredited Business
Tulane Police opens new substation for enhanced safety and accessibility for students and Uptown residents

By Lauren McCoy
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - You may notice a new addition to Broadway Street, Uptown. Tulane Police hope a new substation will help students and residents in the area feel safer around campus.

Fox 8 did get a tour of the new police substation that opened this week at the corner of Broadway and Zimple Streets. It is in a busy area outside campus, near a popular bar and multiple Greek houses.

Police are still moving in, but we saw some features, including an interview room, conference room and officer workroom. This will be the substation for Tulane’s Uptown Patrol Department.

Tulane Police hope a new substation will help students and residents in the area feel safer around campus.(WVUE)

Jarrod Sullivan, the deputy chief of support services for Tulane Police, said that is where the unit will do the “nuts and bolts” of day-to-day operations... and officers will perform patrol duties out of the building. Tulane officials said the new substation will allow officers to respond faster to crime in the area.

“We spend a lot of time working in the perimeter. We work in partnership with NOPD. We realize that a lot of our students, they don’t confine activities to campus,” said Sullivan. “So, getting off campus, where they actually live and travel and play is a big opportunity for us to be able to have services available for them, actually out in the environment they’re in by having our officers working here. It makes them much more available and accessible.”

According to Tulane’s Crime Log (https://publicsafety.tulane.edu/daily-crime-log), so far this month, Tulane Police responded to several calls around its uptown campus, including an attempted armed carjacking, DWI and burglary.

Tulane Police said they believe the new substation will benefit students and residents who live near the Uptown campus. Officers respond to a large number of calls coming from neighbors there.

