Tyrann Mathieu’s football odyssey continues in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans native Tyrann Mathieu is entering Year 11 in the NFL. It’s been quite the football odyssey from St. Aug to LSU, to a Super Bowl title with the Chiefs.

“Sometimes it kind of makes me feel old. Other times it helps me appreciate the journey I have taken. I’m kind of blessed to still be on the journey. Still be an inspiration to a lot of younger guys,” Tyrann Mathieu.

Last season, Mathieu played in all 17 games for the Black and Gold, pulling in a team-high three interceptions. In 2023, he’s ready to raise those numbers.

“I feel good. I got a lot of great players around me. A lot of great teammates. I got some good coaches too. I know for me personally, I definitely think I can play much better. That’s always the goal as a football player, how you can come back and be a little bit better. Just looking forward to having that opportunity, and letting the chips fall where they may,” said Mathieu.

Mathieu rocks the Black and Gold now, but he also keeps a close eye on the Purple and Gold. He weighed in on LSU’s title chances this fall.

“Pressure on Brian Kelly. Between women’s basketball and what Jay Johnson has done. But I think Brian has a good chance. he has a good football team. He got a good program, and he got a quarterback. A lot of times that’s all you need,” said Mathieu.

With the addition of Trai Turner, there’s now two St. Aug alums on the Saints roster. Mathieu and Turner played together at Aug and LSU.

