BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Video shows sea lions charging at beachgoers at La Jolla Cove in San Diego

Video shows a group of sea lions appearing to charge at beachgoers in San Diego. (Source: @whoisjaphet/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (Gray News/TMX) - A group of sea lions charged at beachgoers who appeared to get a little too close to the wild animals over the weekend.

A video shared by Instagram user @whoisjaphet shows the sea lions rushing at the crowd on a La Jolla Cove beach.

“Please give the sea lions plenty of room,” a voice can be heard saying over a loudspeaker in the video. “They have bitten people, and they are protected animals.”

As some of the beachgoers backed away, another barking sea lion is seen charging out of the water, sending the group of people screaming.

Sea lions regularly sunbathe on the rocks in La Jolla Cove. The beach area is part of the San Diego La Jolla Underwater Park Ecological Reserve.

Signs are posted warning beachgoers to keep a safe distance away from the animals.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Coyotes running rampant in a Westbank neighborhood prompt urgent calls for aggressive action to...
Coyotes chase man, kill chickens and dog on West Bank
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
Driver that killed siblings was 3 times over legal limit for alcohol, LSP says
Stream news and weather 24/7
St. Tammany Parish coroner Dr. Charles Preston said an 'unattended' 7-year-old boy drowned...
Boy, 7, drowns at Slidell residence, St. Tammany coroner says
NFL sends cease and desist letter to brand 'Defend New Orleans'
New Orleans shop hit with cease and desist letter from NFL

Latest News

The bodies of Merax C. Dockery, Ivan R. Garcia and Tanner J. Kaltenberg were found in a car at...
Autopsy reveals carbon monoxide poisoning caused deaths of 3 Marines found in car
File - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks after a Federal Open Market Committee...
Federal Reserve raises its key rate for 11th time by a quarter-point in its drive to slow inflation
FILE - Cars for sale line the road at a used auto dealership in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept....
Car buyers bear a heavy burden as Federal Reserve keeps raising rates: Auto-loan rejections are up
Hunter Biden pleads not guilty