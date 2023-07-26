BBB Accredited Business
Woman arrested after allegedly stealing car with 10-year-old boy inside, NOPD says

A woman stole a car with a 10-year-old boy inside Tuesday (July 25) and drove from the 100...
A woman stole a car with a 10-year-old boy inside Tuesday (July 25) and drove from the 100 block of South Peters Street to the 3100 block of Gentilly Boulevard before being apprehended, New Orleans police said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 31-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday (July 25) after she allegedly stole a car she found running in the Central Business District and sped away with a 10-year-old boy inside, New Orleans police said.

The suspect, identified as Shanita Baker, was quickly apprehended after police spotted the vehicle nearly six miles away in the 3100 block of Gentilly Boulevard. The boy was recovered inside the car, unharmed, police said.

According to the NOPD, the car’s owner left the vehicle running in the 100 block of South Peters Street around 4:15 p.m. while he went into a nearby business. Police said Baker got into the car and drove off toward Gentilly Terrace.

Baker was booked with auto theft, simple kidnapping and illegal possession of stolen things.

