Bengals QB Joe Burrow injured calf at training camp, carted off

CINCINNATI (WAFB) - Bengals starting quarterback Joe Burrow was carted off the field at training camp today.

Burrow rolled out to his right and grabbed his right calf.

Head Coach Zac Taylor called it a “calf issue”.

It happened around 4 p.m. during training camp when the team was practicing 11 on 11 drills.

Burrow has been at training camp since the rookies took to the field on July 26.

Burrow was seen given the thumps up when he was being carted off.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport stated that it appears to be a calf strain.

#Bengals coach Zac Taylor tells reporters that QB Joe Burrow suffered a calf strain — which is much better news than several alternatives. Have to imagine this takes him off the field for the preseason. TBD on a timeframe. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 27, 2023

