Bruce: Spotty storms few and far between through Saturday; The heat rages on

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Expect to see mostly dry and hot skies with a few spotty storms. Most stay dry. Where the isolated storms develop, we will see lots of lightning and a few downpours. The storms that form only last 30 minutes or so and rain themselves out. Rain chances will be in the 20% chance with highs outside of rain areas in the mid to upper 90s. Feels like 100-105°.

Few & far between rain chances this afternoon & evening at 20%. Any rain ends after sunset with clearing skies. Low stay warm in the mid to upper 70s. Rain chances remain 20% through Saturday & tick up to 30% Sunday & Monday. High sget hotter upper 90s. Feels like 106-112°. pic.twitter.com/6w0O0JI5Jw — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) July 27, 2023

Rain chance go up a bit to 30% Sunday and Monday as even hotter temps move back in. Highs will be in the 94-98° range and heat index over the weekend will be as high as 112°. Heat advisories will likely be issues again.

In the tropics there is 1 system way out in the Atlantic that has a 40% chance of development as it moves west/northwest. It poses no threat to land

