Bruce: Spotty storms few and far between through Saturday; The heat rages on
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Expect to see mostly dry and hot skies with a few spotty storms. Most stay dry. Where the isolated storms develop, we will see lots of lightning and a few downpours. The storms that form only last 30 minutes or so and rain themselves out. Rain chances will be in the 20% chance with highs outside of rain areas in the mid to upper 90s. Feels like 100-105°.
Rain chance go up a bit to 30% Sunday and Monday as even hotter temps move back in. Highs will be in the 94-98° range and heat index over the weekend will be as high as 112°. Heat advisories will likely be issues again.
In the tropics there is 1 system way out in the Atlantic that has a 40% chance of development as it moves west/northwest. It poses no threat to land
