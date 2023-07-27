BBB Accredited Business
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Detectives investigate stolen ATV in Hammond

Chief Jimmy Travis says on July 25, two people were captured on a surveillance camera just before 5:30 a.m. allegedly stealing a trailer and ATV.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a stolen ATV and identifying two people they believed may be connected to the investigation.

Chief Jimmy Travis says on July 25, two people were captured on a surveillance camera just before 5:30 a.m. allegedly stealing a trailer and ATV from a home on East Yellow Water Road in Hammond.

One person is seen walking up to the shed with a reciprocating saw and cutting the lock from the trailer, while the other person backs a truck down the driveway and hooks it up to the trailer. The pair then get back into the truck and leave pulling the trailer and ATV.

The vehicle involved in the incident is a single-cab Chevrolet Silverado, which appears to have paint missing from the hood and a different-colored tailgate.

Chief Travis asks anyone with information about the theft or the people involved to contact Detective Bobby Bradberry at 985-902-2045.

You can also call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245 or visit www.tangicrimestoppers.com.

