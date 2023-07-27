Chris Olave ready to witness the Saints offense ‘explode’ in 2023

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - “Probably the first game. I feel like I was comfortable in the first game. Playing at a good speed,” said Chris Olave.

Yeah, Chris Olave figured out pretty quickly he could dominate in the NFL. In his rookie season, the Ohio State alum racked up 72 catches for over a 1,000 yards. To make sure Year 2 is even better, Olave and some of his teammates traveled to Las Vegas to workout with Derek Carr this summer.

“It helped a lot. Just going out there and throwing some. Developing with the guys. The routes and timing. Just building chemistry going into training camp. It helped a lot. Going out there in the heat, it helped prepare us for the heat out here,” said Olave.

With a healthy Michael Thomas and another solid season from Rashid Shaheed, the wide receiver room with Olave included, should make defensive backs very nervous this NFL campaign.

“We got so many weapons. We’re so explosive on offense. With the weapons we added on offense, and a year under the belt, playing with the guys last year. It just allowed us to build chemistry. Going into this year ready to explode,” said Olave.

Olave didn’t want to lose any of his speed, but did want to add a little weight to his frame to take more hits. This offseason he gained seven pounds.

