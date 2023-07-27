Elderly woman lives across street from Lower 9th Ward building where squatters holed up

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Community members upset with blight and crime in the Lower 9th Ward held a meeting with New Orleans City Councilman Oliver Thomas to describe, among other things, how they believe the city clearing out the Bywater Naval Base exacerbated problems in the area.

On Wednesday, the grassroots community group “A Community Voice” held the meeting at the home of Ida Warfield, a lifelong resident of the Lower 9th Ward who lives on Derbigny Street.

Warfield said there’s many reasons she has stayed in the area.

“Nobody’s going to run me out of my neighborhood,” Warfield said. “I love it being down here. I just love it.”

“We have a group of the best people, friendly, helpful, loving people and stuff. We’re there for each other,” she went on.

But, she said, she and her neighbors have felt neglected by the city for far too long.

“It’s just horrible. I fear for my grandbaby and I because this is the only house on the block,” Warfield said.

Her block of Derbigny has several issues: the streetlight outside her home is in disrepair, the lots surrounding her home are overgrown with weeds spilling onto the sidewalks and public rights-of-way, and an abandoned apartment building that she said has become a haven for illegal activity.

“We’ve got bad streets, we’re breaking our cars every day,” said Debra Campbell, Chairperson of A Community Voice and a Lower 9th Ward resident. “We’ve got areas where water is just sitting. We’ve called Sewerage and Water Board about that, let’s get that taken care of.”

Campbell called the meeting to address Warfield’s issues, as well as issues she and her neighbors have raised.

“We need a change back here,” she said. “We need things to build up, we need things to happen. Move and shake. It’s been since Katrina.”

Councilman Thomas, who himself grew up in the Lower 9th Ward, listened to residents’ concerns and vowed to expedite the demolition of the blighted building, and do a walkthrough of the neighborhood along with other city officials, members of the city’s Code Department and NORD.

“We’re going to fight to put together a plan with the city, the state, school system, nobody has any excuses,” Thomas said. “The best thing I heard was let’s come together to plan out this community.”

